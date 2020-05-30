In the two years Franklin County has participated in the prescription drug monitoring plan (PDMP) one county pharmacist has stopped at least 10 people from pill shopping and abusing prescription drugs.
Marty Hinterlong, who has owned the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair since 1991, says he doesn’t understand why the county commission voted last week to withdraw from the system that was obviously working.
Officials from Mercy Hospital, who originally petitioned for joining the PDMP, said it is no longer needed.
“How can they say it’s not needed?” Hinterlong asked. “It is a valuable tool we use on a daily basis. It blows my mind they don’t see the need. Obviously, they didn’t talk to any pharmacists. What are you thinking?”
Hinterlong stressed Mercy has “tightened up” its prescription writing and is limiting the number of pills allowed in each prescription.
“Mercy has definitely clamped down, but that’s only for people with doctors in the Mercy circle,” Hinterlong said. “How do you know who’s outside the Mercy circle? Plus if the PDMP goes away now, it won’t take long for us to be back where we were two years ago.”
In one instance, Hinterlong said he had a longtime, elderly customer who was in fact pill shopping from two states over.
In another situation, Hinterlong said he had three people get out of the same car with the same prescriptions from the emergency room the night before.
Hinterlong likened the PDMP to the crackdown on Sudafed for the production of methamphetamine a decade ago.
“Franklin County was the meth capital of the world,” Hinterlong explained. “We started restricting people from buying 1,000 pills at a time. Then it was 30 pills and even 20 are the limit.”
Opioids
Today, Hinterlong says pill shopping still happens, but it is nowhere near the issue it was two years ago. However, the PDMP is not all about catching bad guys or drug dealers.
He added there are customers who have a legitimate need for the highly addictive painkillers,
“I use PDMP to help customers and keep them from going down the wrong road,” Hinterlong said. “I explain to them using the opioids over a long period of time is going to get them addicted and eventually they are going to need higher and higher doses. It’s part of doing our jobs as pharmacists.”
He explains to customers that using these drugs over a long period of time actually changes their brains and they begin to act more animalistic. The PDMP helps him get people off of that road.
Currently, Missouri is the only state without a statewide PDMP program.
Commissioners
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson has been against PDMP for many years, and said he is open to discussion but the facts originally given to the county about PDMP were misleading.
“It was sold as a way to track opiates only,” Hinson said. “But it actually includes like 187 different types of drugs. If most people knew that they would come unglued. That’s why people have concerns.”
Hinson added he has spoken to Hinterlong and a few other pharmacists and there is some early discussion of possibly creating a PDMP specifically for Franklin County that only covers opioids.
First District Commissioner Todd Boland also voted to leave the PDMP last week and said he is open to discussion, but still against PDMP.
“I don’t know why we need one, if the state doesn’t have one itself,” Boland said. “If the state isn’t stepping up to the plate, why should we be forced to?”
Boland added he would be open to the idea of just tracking opiates in a PDMP as well.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker was the lone vote to renew the PDMP and has supported the program since 2017.
“It will be revisited,” Brinker said. “We will have a discussion this week and I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes up again at a commission meeting.”