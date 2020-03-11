As part of the ongoing 911 upgrades in Franklin County, including the near completion of a new 911 dispatching center in Union, radio equipment at many emergency agencies will need to be upgraded as well.
To offset some of those costs, the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday approved an order to reimburse the departments for which they provide dispatching services $1,000 each.
The total reimbursements will total $17,000 since the county provides services for 17 law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies.
County 911 Coordinator Abe Cook says the reprogramming will not be done by the county, but by third parties of the individual agencies’ choosing.
The reprogramming will be necessary for all radios installed in fire trucks, ambulances and squad cars, as well as any and all handheld radios used by the agencies.
Many alerting pagers used by fire departments also will need to be looked at and most reprogrammed.
Cook said he was unsure of the amount of equipment in the possession of each individual agency, but used Union EMS as an example with 25 radios.
There is also no specific time line for the reprogramming to be completed.
Commission Order
The commission order passed Tuesday states due to upgrades and changes in the county’s radio communications and dispatching services, certain radio equipment of these emergency services providers require reprogramming in order to continue to maintaining their ability to communicate with the county.
The county commission deems it to be in the best interest of the public at large, as well as the residents and visitors who may have need of the services of these emergency service providers, to assist with a portion of the reprogramming costs.
Upon receipt of an itemized statement from the emergency service providers, which lists the reprogramming costs incurred, as well as the name and address of the vendor who provided such reprogramming, Franklin County will reimburse each emergency service provider up to $1,000 of the reprogramming cost incurred.
Emergency Services
Fire agencies affected include six fire protection districts, including Union, Boles, New Haven-Berger, Beaufort-Leslie, St. Clair and Sullivan.
Five EMS services, including New Haven, Washington, Union, Gerald, and St. Clair Ambulance, also are affected.
In addition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the municipal police departments in Berger, New Haven, Union, Gerald and St. Clair also are dispatched by Franklin County.
Overall, Franklin County receives just under $100,000 for dispatching services from local municipalities and emergency agencies each year.
The cities of Union and St. Clair, along with Washington, St. Clair and Union EMS, and the Boles and Union fire protection districts pay Franklin County $10,000 each for annual dispatching services.
Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District, Gerald EMS and New Haven EMS, and the cities of New Haven and Gerald pay $5,000 per year for dispatching. The New Haven-Berger Fire District pays $4,600 per year to Franklin County.