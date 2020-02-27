After being denied review by the Judicial Finance Commission, Franklin County will appeal its case to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Not only will the county appeal the ruling of the Eastern District Court of Appeals, it will ask the high court to review the finances of the case as well.
Earlier this month, 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke filed a writ of mandamus against the commission for denying his full budget request for the juvenile court office.
The commission argued the county taxpayers are essentially paying the salaries of two state employees and approved a budget at the bare minimum state statutes require.
After the appeals court decision, the county hoped the Judicial Finance Commission would review the case and make a decision.
County Counselor Mark Piontek explained the Judicial Finance Commission denied the case for two reasons.
“There was an action by the other side,” Piontek said. “They made the argument that the commission did not have the authority to overrule the decision from the court of appeals. This is true. The second issue was the Judicial Finance Commission doesn’t take any cases after the deadline of Jan. 1.”
Piontek added he plans to make the submission to the Supreme Court sometime this week.
Argument
The Missourian obtained a copy of the case filed by the county with the finance commission, which claims the county warned Judge Lamke the budget cuts were coming as far back as 2018.
• The document states in August or September 2018, during the 2019 budget process, the county commission informed Presiding Judge Lamke that, beginning in 2020, the county would only fund the juvenile court portion of the circuit court’s budget in the required amount of its “maintenance of effort funding” (“MOE”) amount, as set forth by state statute.
• At the time of the 2018 meeting with Judge Lamke, the county was employing two people whose services were performed solely for the juvenile court, even though they were being compensated and were receiving benefits from the county.
• During this same 2019 budget process, the county informed Judge Lamke that, beginning in 2020, they would no longer employ as county employees juvenile court personnel, which are required to be state employees.
• Hence, Judge Lamke had in excess of a year’s notice of the county’s intentions regarding further juvenile court funding and elimination of county employees working in the juvenile court.
• In August 2019, the county met with Judge Lamke to discuss the Circuit Court’s 2020 budget. Judge Lamke was again told at this meeting that the juvenile court portion of the circuit court’s budget would be limited to the county’s statutorily required MOE amount.
• Presiding Judge Lamke indicated at this meeting he understood the county’s position and the county followed up on its meeting with Judge Lamke by issuing an Aug. 30, 2019, letter to Nikki Holdmeier, the 20th Judicial Circuit chief juvenile officer, reiterating the county’s position.
• Despite the above, the juvenile court portion of Judge Lamke’s budget estimate was not limited to the county’s MOE amount of $333,523, but instead sought funding for the juvenile court in the amount of $716,346.15.
• Judge Lamke did not seek review by the Judicial Finance Commission but instead filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Jan. 27.
• The Missouri Court of Appeals almost immediately issued a preliminary writ and ordered the county to file a response by Feb. 5, 2020.
• After the county response to the petition for writ of mandamus on Feb. 5, 2020, the Missouri Court of Appeals entered a permanent writ the very next day, on Feb. 6, without allowing a full briefing.