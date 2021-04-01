A drive down St. Mary’s Road, the only connection to the 15-acre Chouteau Claim Access at the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers, requires navigating many potholes and one spot where a large portion of the road is underwater.
That trip will soon be easier given a recent agreement between Franklin County, which owns the road, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), which owns the river access. The two organizations are partnering to improve the road, which was in danger of closing.
The Franklin County Commission previously filed a resolution deeming the road “useless” and cost-prohibitive to maintain. But commissioners in January voted to table a resolution to vacate the road a day after an 83-minute public hearing attended by nearly 50 residents from Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Beaufort and Moselle, the community where St. Mary’s Road intersects with Highway AH.
In February, after commissioners said they would try to find a solution with MDC, a joint agreement was announced to resurface the road.
“I want to thank MDC for partnering with the county to improve the road to the access,” County Commissioner Dave Hinson said in a statement. “The input from the public let the county and MDC know how important the road and access are to the area.”
Hinson said at the time of the hearing the county had not received any comments in support of vacating the road.
The county plans to work on the mile-long project over a three-day period in mid-June, said Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch. That is just before the end of MDC’s fiscal year on June 30, the deadline for the project.
“We have to grade it, roll it and put a surface treatment on it,” Grutsch told The Missourian. “It’s liquid asphalt and crushed granite that goes on top of it. Many of the county roads have a surface treatment instead of compacted asphalt like a highway.”
Grutsch said the surface treatments work well on a lightly used road like St. Mary’s, where speeds are not expected to exceed 30 mph.
“It eliminates the dust; it holds up just fine for conventional 30 mph traffic,” he said.” You wouldn’t want to use it on Interstate 44 or Highway 50, but on roads such as this where it’s farming and people going out to the launching ramp along the river, it works real well.”
Dust and rutting have been major issues on the road before, Grutsch said, and the surface treatment eliminates the rutting and holds the surface together.
MDC will pay for materials on the project, about $21,000 worth, as part of its County Aid Road Trust Program (CART). The county will supply labor.
Grutsch didn’t know what the county’s cost would be but said it will take a crew of around six workers three days to complete the project.
Although the work will be typical for the county, cost-sharing with another entity is unusual, Grutsch said. “Once a year or so, we’ll cost share with a road district or something like that, but this is the first time we’ve dealt with the department of conservation in five or six years.”
The CART program allows MDC to partner with counties on road projects that connect with river access points or conservation areas, said Dan Zarlenga, media specialist for MDC’s St. Louis region.
Just under 50 miles of road are currently enrolled in CART in the region, though none are in Franklin County, Zarlenga said.