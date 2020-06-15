As expected, the month of April was not a good one for sales taxes collected in Franklin County due to widespread closures of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile unemployment rates in Franklin County have reached near all-time highs.
Sales taxes collected in April are $317,283 less than this time last year, but it is common for sales taxes to fluctuate from month to month.
Overall, $2,347,333 in sales taxes were collected from Franklin County businesses compared to $2,664,616 in April 2019.
Also, the sales taxes collected in April were significantly higher than the $1,854,056 collected in March despite a full month of business closures.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker was optimistic about the sales tax figures, hoping the increased sales at large businesses considered essential would balance out the smaller stores forced to close.
“This is exciting stuff,” Brinker said. “I am very surprised. We are about 12 percent off from this time last year.”
When the pandemic first hit, Brinker told all county department heads to begin looking into their budgets for possible cuts in case the business closures took a larger hit.
He was more optimistic after receiving the tax numbers Wednesday.
“I think we are going to be OK,” Brinker said. “We are going to get through this.”
Franklin County has three half-cent sales taxes and two quarter-cent sale taxes which generate the county’s road and bridge, law enforcement and general fund revenues.
Thus far, in 2020, the total taxes collected by Franklin County are $13,017,046.
Of that total, $3,258,804 was for the general fund, and the same amount went to the capital improvement/road and bridge fund. These are both half-cent sales taxes.
Two quarter-cent sale taxes fund law enforcement and have generated $1,620,329 each to date.
Franklin County also collects a half-cent Proposition P sales tax, which was designed to supplement law enforcement salaries and fund the construction of the $30 million renovations and expansion of the Franklin County Jail.
Unemployment
Statewide, the unemployment rate rose to 9.8 percent in April, with 285,789 new jobless claims for the month and 19,820 new claims in the week ending June 6.
In Franklin County the unemployment rate was 10.7 percent in April an increase of 6 percent over the 4.7 percent unemployment rate in March.
There were 5,038 new unemployment claims in Franklin County in April compared to 3,670 in March.
Historical
According to numbers from the Missouri Department of Labor, the highest unemployment rates in Franklin County in the past decade were in June 2009 and again in March 2010.
At those times the unemployment rate was 12.6 percent with new claims totaling 2,341 in both months combined.
The county unemployment rate was 12.5 percent in March 2009 with 1,304 initial claims.
The lowest unemployment rate since 2008 was September 2019 and October 2018, with both months showing just 2.1 percent unemployment and a combined 485 new claims.
The month of October 2017 had 2.2 percent unemployment with only 200 new claims.
Overall, the largest number of new unemployment claims in one month since 2008 was 2,358 in December 2008. The least number of claims was 142 in September 2018.