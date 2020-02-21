There is an office on the first floor of the Franklin County government building that is responsible for maintaining and preserving some of the county’s most important records.
The Franklin County recorder of deeds records and files all documents affecting real property, personal property, subdivision plats, federal and state tax liens, and other instruments of writing, including military discharges.
The office is also responsible for the issuance of marriage licenses.
The staff consists of the elected recorder of deeds Jennifer Metcalf, and six others responsible for maintaining the records and assisting customers who may need to retrieve a document or land plat.
Metcalf was an employee of the office before running for the elected position in 2014 and winning re-election in 2018.
Although often out of sight and out of mind, tens of thousands of documents pass through the recorder’s office each year and 2019 was the busiest yet.
Deeds
In 2019 a total of 18,030 deeds were recorded in Franklin County. Of those, 7,929 were paper documents and 10,101 were e-recorded.
E-filed or e-recorded means the documents were electronically submitted and the office did not have the actual paper document in the office.
Metcalf explained this was a slight increase from 2018 totals which were 17,771 total documents, 8,746 paper, and 9,025 E-filed.
Marriage Licenses
There were 731 applications for marriage licenses in 2019, of which 713 were completed.
In 2018, there were 692 applications and 682 completed.
Metcalf explained every year some marriage licenses do not get used for any number of reasons.
Franklin County recently started an online marriage license application process allowing for individuals to do it themselves.
Online Licenses
Recently, the recorder’s office teamed with Fidlar Technologies, to offer online marriage license applications.
Applicants can now begin applying for marriage licenses from the comfort of their home, on any internet-connected device.
If an application is made online, residents will still have to go to the office to present photo identification, pay related fees, and verify information, but the time required at the office will be greatly reduced.
Additionally, historical marriages are searchable online at https://www.franklinmo.org/recorder.