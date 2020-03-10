Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker says there has been medium flow at the polling places in the county he has visited already this morning.
Baker said there was one glitch at a polling place first thing this morning with a voting machine not working, but it was quickly remedied and everything is running smoothly.
Baker, who is the county's chief election authority, added he will be voting polling places all over the county, throughout this Presidential Preference Primary election day.
Also of note, poll workers are encouraging the use of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer at all polling places.