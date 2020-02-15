Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton says it costs the county $60 per day to house an inmate in the adult detention center.
The state of Missouri, when it does pay, only reimburses the county $22.58 per day and currently owes the county $444,576 for housing state crime suspects.
Statewide, more than $35 million is owed to local jails.
Gov. Mike Parson, as part of his fiscal year 2021 budget, has pledged the state will begin to pay these debts to the individual counties.
Parson has recommended $22 million in the 2021 budget to reimburse the local entities, but it still leaves a shortfall of money owed and doesn’t improve the reimbursement prospects in the future.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told The Missourian he was told personally by Gov. Parson that Franklin County will get 100 percent of the money owed for inmate housing.
Currently, state statute allows up to $37.50 to be bursed, but with an average inmate cost of $60 per day, the shortfall is obvious.
In the past eight months the amount owed to Franklin County for housing state inmates has increased by $63,722.
For example, the cost to house one particular inmate in the county jail for 296 days was $6,700.
Pelton says 95 percent of the people in the county jail are there on state charges. The state generally makes payment for inmate reimbursement quarterly.
Population
Last year, 5,044 people were booked into the county adult detention center. That averages out to about 14 people each day of 2019.
Although many of these prisoners post bond and are released within a few hours or days, Pelton says the average stay at the jail is 11.6 days, which comes to $696 per inmate.
“Anyone picked up on probation, parole violations or those who are sentenced to time in the jail,” Pelton said. “We have had some inmates in our jail up to five years.”
The average daily population at the jail in 2019 was 156 inmates.
At $60 per day, the daily housing cost to the county was $9,360 per day or roughly $3.4 million for the year. An increase of $500,000 over 2018.
Costs
Pelton explained housing an inmate isn’t as simple as just placing them in a cell and locking a door.
“There are so many things that come into play,” he said. “You have to factor in meals, clothing and medical treatments. The largest expense is staff salaries to guard them and even the light bill and other overhead costs.”
The overall jail budget for 2019 was $4,117,585, which was an increase of more than $1.1 million over 2018.
The jail budget for 2020 is $4,036,561.
According to county records, there are more than 40 employees who work at the jail and $3.1 million was budgeted for their salaries and benefits in 2019.
When an inmate is incarcerated their medical issues do not go away and their well-being becomes the responsibility of the county jail as well.
Issued Items
The sheriff’s website lists the items that are issued to an inmate once they are booked. It also gives a detailed description of the food and hygiene items the inmates can purchase.
Upon intake, all inmates are provided a pair of pants and shirt, as well as soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste and a comb. All other items will need to be purchased through a commissary account, including:
• Personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, razor, etc.);
• Stationery items (stamped post cards, pens, writing paper, stamped envelopes, etc.);
• Whites – socks, briefs, T-shirts, bras, thermal bottoms and thermal shirts;
• Shower sandals, white Velcro shoes;
• Certain over-the-counter (OTC) medications, including Tylenol, Orajel, cough drops, upset stomach relief, denture adhesive, contact solution, etc. Medications will be kept for the inmate on the medical cart once purchased.
• Various snacks and candy; and
• Sugar, creamer and other condiments.