In response to a case of Coronavirus (CCOVID-19) being diagnosed in neighboring St. Louis County over the weekend, Franklin County officials are shifting into high gear to prepare for a possible spread.
On Sunday, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker notified The Missourian he has called for daily meetings with the county health department and emergency management agency.
Brinker said the meetings will include updates, plan reviews and adaptation for prevention and if needed containment of the virus.
The Missourian will be attending a meeting Tuesday morning at the county health department and will have full updates online as needed and coverage in the Wednesday edition.