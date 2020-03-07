Nearly two months after his co-defendant pleaded guilty, a Franklin County man has done the same in a federal drug case.
Joshua Matthew Spencer, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Ross Wednesday, March 4, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri.
Spencer pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set for June 10.
Reanna Danielle Campbell, 26, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine Jan. 15. Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced April 23.
According to the plea agreement, Spencer and Campbell admitted their involvement in the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as in Franklin and Jefferson counties.
Investigators conducted controlled buys of methamphetamine from Campbell and Spencer in and around the area, according to the plea agreement.
During the course of the investigation, authorities said Spencer and Campbell crashed a vehicle while fleeing from police near the Interstate 44 entrance at South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves and fled on foot.
Two handguns were recovered by law enforcement near the scene of the crash and investigators seized five other firearms from the crashed vehicle, along with knives and additional firearms magazines and drug paraphernalia.
Following the federal indictment in this case, Spencer was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in possession of additional narcotics and another firearm.
Spencer faces a minimum term of 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment and a fine of not more than $10,000,000 on the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Campbell faces imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine of not more than $1,000,000,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.
The Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit, which includes Franklin County, and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating this case, with assistance from the Kirkwood and Webster Groves police departments.
Both of the defendants are from Franklin County.