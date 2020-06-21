One year ago, county officials turned the first shovels of dirt on the much-anticipated jail/911 renovation project.
Jen Kissinger with Navigate Building Solutions, told the county commission Tuesday the project is now at 52 percent and under budget with overall savings so far of $370,609.
The original budget for the jail/911 project was $30,863,220 and thus far the projected budget is $30,492,611.
“The jail addition will be completed by fall of this year,” Kissinger said. “Right now, nearly everything is under roof.”
Kissinger added crews are already moving forward with the renovations of certain portions of the exiting detention center.
She said once the new section is done, inmates will be moved to the new cells and full work can begin on the older detention areas.
Currently, only two cell modules need to be put in place in the new detention area and then masons can finish closing up the wall and brick can be added to the outer facade.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said progress at the site is a bright spot with all that is happening right now.
“I’m very happy with the progress,” Brinker said. “Ahead of schedule and under budget. That’s what we like. It’s unfortunate the good news is overshadowed by other stuff.”
Timeline
As of Tuesday, the jail project was at day 385.
The new 911 and emergency operation center was competed in April, and the road patrol area will be complete within the next few weeks.
“We are just waiting for countertops and furniture,” Kissinger said. “Attention will then turn to the sheriff’s administrative suite, which is slated to be complete by next month.”
Next up will be bidding for a state-of-the-art air purification system, kitchen/laundry, and audio/visual equipment.
Selection of signage for the facility is also on the list of future projects.
Biggest Project
The renovation of the county jail/911 center is the largest building project in the county since the completion of the twin government and judicial centers more than a decade ago.
It required the county to take on more debt with two certificates totaling $25 million of participation.
Brinker explained the first bond was issued in fall 2018 for $10 million. A second bond for $15 million was issued last summer after the bidding process was complete and true construction numbers were known.
The project is funded by the Proposition P half-cent sales tax approved by voters two years ago.
The half-cent sales tax is projected to generate $6 million per year. Half of that will go toward debt service on the jail and the other $3 million will go toward law enforcement salaries.
About $2.4 million annually will go toward debt service on the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.