The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) at 1222 W. Main St. in Union closed to the public Monday, March 23, in response to the coronavirus crisis.
During the closure, people must schedule appointments to adopt a pet, bring in a stray animal or pick up a lost pet.
Individuals can call the shelter at 636-583-4300 during business hours on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter is always closed to the public on Tuesdays for cleaning and will be closed on Sundays until normal operations resume.
FCHS is asking the community to help area homeless pets by considering adopting or fostering a dog or cat at this time.
“We would like to reduce the pet population in our shelter because our closure means we will have fewer adoptions,” said Shelter manager Allison Mitchell.
Adoption fees for adult dogs and cats are reduced by 50 percent during this time. The reduced fee for a dog is $80 and for cats is $45. Fees for puppies remain at $200 and kittens at $95.
“We really need help from the community. If you have considered adopting, now might be a good time since family members are at home and have more time to devote to caring for a pet.” Mitchell said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, “interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Pets can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support and boost your mood.”
“Fostering a pet is an option if families aren’t ready to adopt,” Mitchell said. “You get the benefits of a new furry family member for a few days, weeks or however long you are able to foster.”
While the shelter is closed, the public is encouraged to try to care for stray dogs and cats themselves.
“If you find a stray, please try to find the owner yourself,” Mitchell said. “There are several online sources that focus on lost pets in Franklin County including Franklin County MO Lost Pets and Missouri Lost and Found Pets, both on Facebook.”
Until the shelter can reopen, the availability to shelter strays will be very limited.
The current situation is going to impact pet owners economically. FCHS offers a limited pet food pantry to those families who need help feeding their dog or cat during the weeks and months ahead.
People may call the shelter for more information about supplies available in the pantry or to donate supplies to help stock the pantry.
“Our priority is to limit operations to help keep the community, our staff and all of the pet owners out there healthy,” said FCHS Board President Susie Blatt.
The shelter employs 11 full-time staff, but as a small nonprofit the employees do not have medical coverage.
“We are grateful to our dedicated staff as they continue to care for the homeless dogs and cats at the shelter; anything that the public can do to support our efforts is appreciated,” Blatt said. “For more information about how you can help with our pets during this crisis or to make a donation, contact the shelter at 636-583-4300, visit us on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO or donate at fchsmo.org.”