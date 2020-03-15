Fears of coronavirus have caused the cancellation of the Franklin County Honor Flight for this spring.
The flight was scheduled for April 1 and would have carried local veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., for the day.
Nationwide, the Honor Flight Network will postpone all trips through April 30, in response to the growing health concerns over the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The board of directors made the decision following an alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which advised that adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of infection and should avoid all nonessential air travel.
The vast majority of veterans fall into the CDC’s high-risk category. Many of the veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high.
A meeting for those involved in planning the Honor Flight in Franklin County will meet Monday, March 16, to discuss the next steps and if and when the April 1 flight might be rescheduled.
Since its inception in 2007, Franklin County Honor Flight has sponsored nearly 1,900 local vets for one-day free trips to Washington, D.C., to view memorials erected in their honor.
The veterans, along with their guardians, who pay their own way, leave early in the morning for the nation’s capital and return late at night the same day. The trips are well organized and the veterans cover a lot of territory in one day.
There are additional Franklin County Honor Flights scheduled for May 13 and June 17.