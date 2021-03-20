Fewer than 90 days into the year, 11 Franklin County residents have died from heroin overdoses, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton and Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee.
“This is an epidemic that is not going to go away but has been in the background because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Menefee said. The city police recently responded to the scene of what is believed to be its fifth fatal overdose. The exact cause of death remains under investigation, according to Menefee.
The department’s officers have been dispatched to 12 overdoses so far this year and used Narcan, a stimulant used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, six times. For comparison, the department used Narcan 20 times last year.
Those who have died of drug-related overdoses represent a wide cross section of people.
“It doesn’t matter your income, your age, your education. We had a young man who lived in an area of town with nice homes, and he died with the needle still in his arm. His parents never even knew that he had a drug problem. The heroin was just that potent,” Menefee said.
“We’ve seen people who were new addicts and some who have been consistently using for 20, 30 years,” he said. “Then there are those hardcore addicts who have been using for 60 years.”
Menefee said his officers are trained on how to use Narcan and use it “regularly” when they respond to the scene of a possible overdose. Area ambulance crews also carry Narcan.
Outside of Washington, Pelton said his department has responded to six fatal drug overdoses this year. The department also has fielded 24 overdose calls.
Pelton and Menefee said those who have overdosed have been using heroin that was laced with traces of fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Fentanyl the size of a grain of salt can kill a person. It is that powerful,” Menefee said.
He said the department also has recorded a rise in popularity of methamphetamine, a drug that soared in usage in the early 2000s.
Missouri, once known as the methamphetamine capital of the country, was hit hardest by the drug.
In 2010, the Missouri State Highway Patrol seized 1,960 methamphetamine labs, a 10 percent increase over the year prior and a 53 percent increase from 2007.
Combined, Franklin, Jefferson and Washington counties made up 22 percent of the statewide totals. Franklin County was home to more than 106 seized methamphetamine labs in 2010, according to the statistics from the highway patrol.
According to Menefee, the local heroin “pipeline” runs from Interstate 44 in St. Louis to Washington.
“The people who use heroin here are going into St. Louis, buying it and bringing it back with them,” Menefee said. He said heroin users who are desperate for a fix are largely to blame for the spike in crime.
“They will steal a vehicle and trade it for heroin. They will go into a store and steal whatever they can in order to use it to buy drugs. They will steal from their own family members in order to get something,” Menefee said.
Menefee and Pelton said they would encourage area residents to purchase Narcan to have in their homes, especially if they suspect a family member or friend might be an addict.
“Having Narcan in your home could save that person’s life,” Menefee said. He also encouraged residents to contact police if they see a person in public who they suspect of being on drugs.
“A lot of time, the person is high and may be carrying other drugs on them,” Menefee said. “By them making that call, we are able to maybe take them into custody and get them the help they need.”
Menefee also cited the state’s Good Samaritan Law. The law states that if the person who contacts police about a possible overdose has used drugs or has drugs in their possession, then they won’t be arrested.
Pelton said he encourages those who battle drug addictions to reach out to area treatment centers and recovery groups. “Drug addictions don’t just affect the addict,” he said. “It affects everybody. If you have a drug addiction, seek help. Find treatment before it is too late.”