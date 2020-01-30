As of Monday, there have only been 254 flu cases reported in Franklin County, which is about 500 cases below the total this time last year.
The unofficial flu season, when cases are recorded by the Franklin County Health Department, begins in September and runs until April.
Thus far, the highest report of cases this season was 43 during the week of Jan. 12. The week before, 36 cases were reported and the week after, there were 45.
Last week the number dropped to 36 cases reported.
Influenza strains A and B have been running close to equal this year with 148 type A cases reported and 105 type B.
At the end of February last year, the total cases reported in Franklin County was 740.
Health officials aren’t sure if the small uptick will subside or if the flu numbers may rise even higher in coming weeks.
In Franklin County, the flu has been slow to take hold, unlike last year at this time when cases numbered in the hundreds and dozens of new cases were reported weekly.
Age Groups
This year, adults age 25 to 49 account for nearly 27 percent of those infected with 68 cases.
Close behind are children age 5 to 14 with 61 flu cases reported, or 24 percent of the county total.
Younger children in the 2 to 4 year age group represent 14 percent of the county flu cases with 37 reported.
There are 31 cases in adults age 50 to 64, making up 12 percent of the total.
Young adults age 15 to 24 have 21 reported cases and are one of three groups with percentages in the single digits at 8 percent.
The youngest and oldest county residents round out the flu cases with the zero to 2 age group at 7.5 percent with 19 cases and those 65-plus at 6.7 percent with 17 total cases reported.
Statewide
Althoguh flu cases are up by about 8,000 cases statewide this year, the virus has not taken hold in Franklin County as of now.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), a total of 1,970 influenza cases were reported during the week of Jan. 18.
The season-to-date total of laboratory-positive influenza cases is 18,811, and a season-to-date total of 16 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Missouri.
As of Jan. 26, 2019, DHSS reported a total of 1,574 new influenza cases statewide that week and a season-to-date total of 10,413 laboratory-positive influenza cases had been reported.
Records
In the 2017-18 flu season there were 2,909 flu cases reported in Franklin County, which was the worst season ever recorded in the county.
There were 1,664 cases during the 2016-2017 season.
The highest week of reported flu cases on record came as 2017 closed out the week of Dec. 31, with 401.