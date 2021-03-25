The Franklin County Family Resource Center housed in the old Clark-Vitt Elementary School in Union is open now, though several agencies are still moving in and setting up. A grand opening is planned for late May or early June depending on COVID-19, said Franklin County Community Resource Board Director Annie Foncannon. In total, 11 agencies and nonprofits addressing children’s issues will operate in the space, and additional spaces are still available.
Now that they’re under one roof, agency leaders are planning “lunch and learn,” hour-long training sessions where leaders from the different agencies will teach their specific skills related to child services.
“The whole goal behind the family resource center is not only for ease of individuals coming for services but also for agencies being able to collaborate,” Foncannon said.
The renovation budget is around $900,000, paid for by the Community Resource Board, and Foncannon said the group has spent close to $800,000 so far. She said several agencies are paying to further renovate their individual spaces.
Some of the agencies housed in the center include the Community Resource Board, the Franklin County Foster Closet, Preferred Family Health Care, St. Louis Counseling, Family Futures of Missouri, Advanced Treatment and Recovery — the only for-profit business slated to be in the building per previous Missourian reporting — The University of Missouri St. Louis Center for Behavioral Health, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services and other agencies.
Foncannon envisions the center evolving to meet the needs of the child services safety net. For example, a little free library for children’s and teens’ books has been set up inside, and old lockers are being used to house fishing poles donated by the Missouri Department of Conservation, which parents or therapists can check out to use at the nearby Union City Lake. Foncannon also set up a coloring station for kids using the center who need a break or are there with a sibling, and the Master Gardeners are planting a serenity garden to grow fruits and vegetables for families and area food pantries.
The 4-H Club has rented out the gym for its trainings, and Franklin County CASA has used the Ida Clark Training Center — a room in the school named for the woman who donated the surrounding land to make the center possible — to train its new class of volunteers. Foncannon added the children’s division will soon use the space to train foster parents.
“We’re really looking at different ways we can utilize the space to serve families in a larger capacity,” Foncannon said.