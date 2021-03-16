After earlier declining to pay for employee leave, Franklin County officials rejected a different request from the city of Union for coronavirus-related funding.
The city purchased laptop computers in November and December 2020 and asked the county for reimbursement through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. But City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said Union was turned down in its request.
County Commissioner Dave Hinson told Zimmermann the county had rejected other requests for laptop reimbursement, including one from Washington, Zimmermann said.
“I know we’re not the only municipality that’s been rejected,” Zimmermann told the Union Board of Aldermen at its March 8 meeting.
Zimmermann added that it would be easier if the county would provide a list of what it will and won’t pay for, in addition to the federally provided list.
Zimmermann was asked if he had received a response from an earlier letter, signed by several local cities, asking for reimbursement for lost employee time related to COVID-19. Zimmermann said they’d received no response about that request.
The Washington City Council and Union Board of Aldermen both voted in December 2020 to send a letter to county commissioners asking for $36,912 for Washington and around $25,000 for Union in reimbursement from the CARES Act money that the county received from the state.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said that he even sent a follow-up letter to the county last month, asking for a response to the first letter. But he hadn’t heard back on that, either.
At the time of the initial request for employee salaries, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said, “The commission will not be reviewing a position we have taken regarding our conservative governmental values.”
Union requested a total of $7,843 in reimbursements from the county, including six laptops, in November and December 2020. The request included three laptops for the police department, two laptops for the parks department and one laptop for the engineering department.
All of Union’s CARES request was rejected except for $33.36 for sanitary wipes.
The pandemic made the laptops necessary, officials said.
“We have desktops, so that makes it difficult to work remotely,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told The Missourian.
For the police department, officers use computers in all different locations, which makes desktop computers not an option, Chief Andrew Parker added. Other laptops are aging.
City officials said the county has approved using CARES funds for other laptop purchases, including for the Washington and Union ambulance districts and for the county’s own health department contact tracers.
Hinson told The Missourian those reimbursements were approved earlier in the pandemic, when more people were forced to work remotely. He said cities now have the option to apply for funding without going through the county as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed Thursday by President Joe Biden.
Franklin County has spent almost exactly half of the CARES Act money it received in 2020. County Auditor Angela Gibson said it spent $6,097,733 and has $6,099,671 remaining.
That’s in addition to the more than $20 million Franklin County is expected to receive as part of the newly signed American Rescue Plan. Cities are also expected to receive funding, including $2.2 million for Union and $2.6 million for Washington.