Wednesday morning the Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving Franklin County’s Juvenile Court budget.
At issue is the Franklin County Commission’s decision to exclude the salaries of two state employees who work for the juvenile court from its 2020 budget. The salaries had been included in prior budgets.
In February, county officials petitioned the state’s Judicial Finance Commission to review the county’s decision. The Judicial Finance Commission was created by state statute to settle budget disputes between counties and their respective courts.
The commission turned down the request to review the matter.
After the denial for review, 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke issued a writ of mandamus compelling the Franklin County Commission to fully fund the juvenile court from the county general fund.
On Feb. 6, the Eastern District Court of Appeals agreed with Lamke.
County Counselor Mark Piontek said the Judicial Finance Commission denied the petition for two reasons.
“There was an action by the other side,” Piontek said. “They made the argument that the commission did not have the authority to overrule the decision from the court of appeals. This is true. The second issue was the Judicial Finance Commission doesn’t take any cases after the deadline of Jan. 1.”
An appeal regarding Lamke’s writ and the appeals court decision was denied by the Missouri Supreme Court May 21.
Now the Missouri Supreme Court will decide if the commission should review the case.
Piontek, who has argued previously before the Supreme Court, said the court could rule in a number of different ways.
“They can send this back to the Judicial Finance Commission for review,” Piontek said. “They can say the county doesn’t have to fund (the juvenile court) for this year, or they have to pay for this year and not next year. They can also rule against us and everything stands.”
Piontek said it was “anybody’s guess” when the court would issue its opinion. The county will begin 2021 budget discussions with departments and other elected officials, including Lamke, in the next few weeks.
The decision by the court of appeals required the county to fully fund Lamke’s original budget request of $921,331 for the juvenile court.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county has followed the appeals court ruling and reinstituted all of full juvenile court’s funding including the salaries of the two state employees.
“It’s always been a question,” Brinker said. “We as a county and other counties struggle with this funding in our budgets every year. We look forward to finding out whose responsibility it is.”
Brinker said the decision to question the juvenile court funding was made by the three county commissioners with counsel from Piontek.
The appeals court ruling also states the county will be responsible for $30,361 in legal fees for attorney’s representing Lamke
