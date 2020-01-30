When Tammy Vemmer was first hired to work in the Franklin County auditor’s office nearly 17 years ago, she never dreamed she would be the county’s financial watchdog.
Now, after nine years as the chief budget officer, Vemmer has announced her retirement and will step down at midnight Monday, Feb. 3, leaving office with about three years left on her term.
Vemmer, who is the first woman to hold the county auditor position, said she will walk out the doors feeling very confident about the job she has done.
“I’m not the type of person to go along just to get along,” Vemmer said. “Whether it was popular or not, I’ve always done what I felt was in the best interest of the taxpayers.”
2003
Vemmer first joined the auditor’s office in 2003 after earning her accounting degree. Her fist day was March 11.
“Most of the county offices were in the old courthouse then,” Vemmer said. “We were in tight quarters, worked well together, and we were all a big happy family. I shared a small office with my boss (Ralph Sudholt) on the third floor. The office was so small our desks touched and we barely had a walkway to get in and out.”
She added coming into county government, she was very naive about politics but was given an education pretty early.
“During my first week, the presiding commissioner came over with two computer forensic experts,” Vemmer explained. “They seized Ralph’s computer and he said he couldn’t do any work, so he went home and I was left sitting there. They never found anything.”
2010
A few years later, Vemmer was part of the team which helped move the county offices and services into the current government center, and then her world changed drastically in 2010.
“I really found my niche,” Vemmer said. “Ralph’s term was ending and people were signing up to run. I struggled with it and at the last minute decided I was going to go for it.”
Vemmer faced a primary opponent, who had been her boss for seven years, and a general election challenger.
“When I started campaigning it consumed my life,” Vemmer said. “My kids even complained about having to eat fast food because we couldn’t sit down to our normal family dinner every evening. They didn’t understand why we just couldn’t put a stamp on campaign literature instead of going door to door.”
On election night the first results began to come in and Vemmer was ahead early, which she says is always a good indication.
Then, votes from other parts of the county put her opponent in the lead, which prompted Vemmer to ask the man upstairs for a little help.
“I ended up beating him by 1,500 votes. I’d never won anything in my life,” Vemmer said. “I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry, so I did both. I must have given everyone quite a show that night.”
Vemmer went on to win the general election in 2010 and ran unopposed for re-election in 2014 and again in 2018.
Accomplished
Although numbers and budgets may not get the attention of political speeches and campaign promises, they play arguably the most important role in any business or government.
For 2020, Franklin County has passed its largest budget in history and in just a few years will surpass the $100 million mark.
Vemmer, as chief budget officer, and her only deputy, Jan Shocklee, who joined the office in 2011, are involved in every part of preparing the budget for the county as a whole and every department within it.
For the past six years, the budgets prepared in Franklin County have won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, an accomplishment Vemmer is most proud of.
In addition to the annual budget, the auditor’s office is responsible for reviewing more than 7,000 purchase orders from all of the county offices each year.
Vemmer credits Shocklee with the efficient levels the office has reached with just the two of them.
“We are the first line of defense,” she explained. “We work so well together. In fact, I’ve crossed paths with a lot of good people over the years.”
Vemmer added Shocklee joining the team nearly didn’t happen.
“I ran an ad in the Wednesday issue of the paper,” Vemmer said. “It wasn’t supposed to run again on the weekend, but it did. Jan said she saw it on Wednesday, thought about it and when she saw the ad again she decided to apply.”
Retirement
Vemmer says her main goal in retirement is to spend more time with her husband, sons, daughter-in-law and siblings.
Her husband, Jeff, a veterinarian, is the program director of the Midwest Institute in Fenton.
She has two sons, one of whom was recently married.
Her oldest, Ben, 32, is a paramedic with SSM and the younger, Dan, 29, is a road patrol deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.