The deadline to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census is fast approaching. The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced the last day to be counted is Wednesday, Sept. 30. That’s a month earlier than the previous deadline of Oct. 31. The change was announced Aug. 3.
Despite not much local programming beyond social media posts from the city, Washington’s response rate is 78th out of 919 cities and towns in Missouri. About 78.5 percent of Washington residents have responded. Franklin County as a whole is ranked eighth out of 115 Missouri counties, with a 72 percent response rate.
“I believe we’re just real conscientious,” Mayor Sandy Lucy said. “With COVID-19, we didn’t have a big campaign.”
The percentages the response rates are based on come from the census bureau’s American Community Survey, a rough estimate of population the agency collects every two to three years. This survey collects the amount of housing occupied but not the number of people living in the residence. The most recent community survey was in 2018.
Sherri Klekamp, executive secretary and deputy city clerk, led Washington’s push for responses. The city included an informational flyer with the February utility bill, so nearly every resident received information on how to respond. The city promoted the survey heavily on Facebook, with several agencies sharing the posts.
The local response rate also has been increased by enumerators, who are hired by the U.S. Census Bureau to go door-to-door and count anyone who didn’t respond.
The goal? That every resident — in every address — in Washington be counted.
‘Shape Your
Future, Start Here’
The census is the federal government’s best estimate of how big the U.S. population is and how people are spread out across the country. Federal and state governments use census data to redraw district lines as population grows, which can change how state-level government seats are allocated.
The results also determine how the House of Representatives’ 435 seats are allocated because the number of representatives each state gets is based on its population. Following the 2010 census, Texas gained four representatives, and seven other states gained at least one. Missouri was one of 10 states to lose at least one representative in the aftermath. Prior to 2010 the state had nine members of the House of Representatives, not eight. Ballotpedia estimated the state was about 16,000 responses short of the number of residents it would have needed to hold the ninth seat.
Additionally, the data determines how many electoral college votes each state may cast in the presidential election, although it will not affect the 10 electoral votes Missouri will cast in the upcoming 2020 election because any redistricting based on the census data won’t start until 2021.
The impact most directly felt in Washington, however, will be the allocation of federal funds, which the census’ population estimates play a major role in determining. A few of the programs that use census-determined funding include Medicare and Medicaid, Head Start, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), block grants, highway planning, school breakfast and lunch programs and foster care.
“(The census) benefits so many people, so many organizations,” Klekamp said. “School lunches, highways, fire departments, businesses — the list goes on.”
The Washington Fire Co. is one local benefactor of federal government funding. Chief Tim Frankenberg said the estimated population for the area calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau affects which grants the department can apply for to purchase equipment and fund projects. The latest grant the department received was for $300,000 in 2018. Frankenberg said the grants take a lot of work to apply for, and the population estimate serves as a reference tool.
“The census affects us regionally, being part of the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Frankenberg said. Franklin County has one of the five hazard materials teams in the metro area, and also a search and rescue team. Frankenberg explained that much of that equipment was acquired after Sept. 11, 2001, and it was based on 2000 census numbers.
“It took me five minutes online to fill out,” Frankenberg said of the census. “It was rather easy.”
Every extra percent of response rate matters. Missouri receives about $1,300 annually per year for each individual counted in the 2010 census. According to the Missouri Foundation For Health, that means the state will lose out on $1,300 per year — for the next 10 years — for each person not counted.
Klekamp explained that if Washington experiences a natural disaster and the government has calculated that 10,000 people live here instead of 15,000, only 10,000 people would get government assistance.
“The reason we push so hard for people to respond is because, if we have a natural disaster, we’re only going to be allocated funds based on the results of the 2020 Census,” she said.
Local and State
Response Rates
Franklin County’s 72 percent response rate is on par with the county’s 2010 response rate of 71.3 percent. Within Franklin County, Washington leads with 78.4 percent of residents counted, which is higher than the 76.5 percent response rate the city saw in 2010. Next is New Haven with 77.6 percent responding compared with 73.8 percent in 2010. Third is Union at 73.9 percent compared with 70.8 percent in 2010, and following closely behind is Pacific with 73.1 percent versus 68.7 percent in 2010. St. Clair’s response rate is down significantly: The rate was 72.1 percent in 2010 but is now at 64.2 percent. The numbers were last updated on Sept. 15, and they are available online at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.
The statewide response rate is 65.2 percent, which is lower than the 2010 response rate of 67.5 percent. Nationally, that ranks 26th — just barely in the bottom half of states. In fiscal year 2016, Missouri received $16.5 billion in federal money, which was calculated using census data.
How the
Census is Counted
Census preparation began in 2018. Klekamp and several colleagues attended webinars and workshops to learn how to calculate as accurate a census number as possible. In 2019 and 2020, Klekamp, with the help of the city engineering department, had to submit a list of all Washington houses constructed since 2010 to the U.S. Census Bureau. They also got help from Mary Trentmann, who was in charge of the 2010 census and later became the city clerk.
There are three ways to make sure you are counted: by mail, by phone with either an English- or Spanish-speaking operator at 844-330-2020 or online at 2020census.gov.