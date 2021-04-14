With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a strain on the judicial system, Franklin County is taking action.
County commissioners approved a $25,000 request for coronavirus-related money for the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office at their Tuesday meeting. The approval from the county allows the public defender’s office to apply for another $50,000 from the state for the contract defender program.
The move comes after commissioners approved requests for security equipment at the historical courthouse, which is being reopened for jury trials, possibly in June, because of demand on newer courtrooms.
In a letter to the commission, District Defender Courtney Harness wrote that her office has 140 clients on its waiting list for attorney services.
“The COVID-19 public health emergency has almost halted the court system in Franklin County, making it difficult for attorneys in my office to resolve cases or have trials,” she wrote. “The attorneys in the Union Trial Office are well above-capacity for caseloads and cannot accept more clients, which is why I am requesting money to hire contract attorneys.”
Having a waiting list brings public health concerns, Harness wrote.
“The people on a wait list are required to attend court at every court appearance, leading to these people being in close contact with each other and court personnel and risking the spread of the virus,” she wrote. “If those on the wait list had contract attorneys, the attorneys would appear for multiple clients at one time or would request continuances, limiting the number of people in the courthouse and limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
Old courthouse
Last week, commissioners approved several items for the old courthouse, including $27,337 for video surveillance hardware from Elliott Data Systems Inc., and a $24,550 mobile X-ray system from Smiths Detection.
Also approved were Garrett walk-through and handheld metal detectors for a total cost of $4,065 and a Zortemp 1000 infrared body temperature reader for $3,347.
Commissioners also approved a $5,375 security desk from Jasper Builders Inc. Officials said the desk for the old courthouse is similar to the desks staffed by officers near the entrances to the county government center and new judicial center.
Though he eventually approved it, Commissioner Todd Boland questioned the cost of the desk.
Sheriff Steve Pelton told him that to have jury trials, they will need to have a security screening station that mirrors the one in the newer building.
People will go through security entering the old courthouse, Pelton said. It was unclear if the security measures will be in place at all times the courthouse is open or just during trials.
“We’re still working out the logistical part of that,” he said.