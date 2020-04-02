The Hope for Franklin County Coalition has been awarded a Sober Truth on Preventing (STOP) Underage Drinking Act Grant.
The coalition is community-based and focuses on substance abuse prevention, according to Program Director Julie Hook.
“We host community education programs, including substance use presentations,” Hook said. “Our group also does a lot to engage youth and has leadership opportunities.”
The STOP Act Grant will allow the coalition to continue its efforts in reaching out to the community and manage its program that focuses on underage drinking.
According to Hook, the federal grant is $50,000 each year for four years.
“This will allow us to hire another staff member at the coalition to implement several programs throughout the county that will engage even more youth in our efforts,” she said.
The prevention of underage drinking program offers leadership opportunities for children in the community.
Hook explained that the coalition has a sticker shock program, where stickers are placed on alcohol at retailers.
“Middle school and high school students with an adult supervisor, place stickers on containers of alcohol,” Hook explained, “The sticker explains the risks of underage drinking and says it’s against the law.”
It is Hook’s plan to have this grant expand programs like the sticker shock to get the coalition’s message out.
“It is hard to quantify how this grant will help all the good things we are doing,” she said, “but it is amazing what this funding will help us do.”
For more information on the Hope for Franklin County Coalition or how to get involved, visit foundations4franklincounty.org.