Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker is warning about a possible phone scam asking residents about their voter identification.
Baker explained he was notified by the daughter of an older resident who had been contacted by a male caller who said he was representing the clerk’s office and needed to confirm her voter registration.
“Our office never calls voters,” he said. “The clerk’s office would never ask for a credit card. If we would need information, we would contact them by mail and ask the voter to call our office.”
Baker added he is the only male employee in the clerk’s office and he most certainly isn’t calling any residents for information.
“It never ceases to amaze me how low people will go,” he said. “The last thing we need right now is for someone to be scared. I’ve had so many firsts during my short time in this office, I don’t take anything lightly. We want to put it out there that the clerk’s office would not make these types of calls.”
The illicit phone call was reported to the sheriff’s office and anyone who receives similar calls from alleged county officers is encouraged to contact the authorities.
“I’m not sure why they started with voter information,” Baker said. “I guess they figured they could get someone talking and then ask them for Social Security or credit card numbers.”
Election
On an unrelated note, if the COVID-19 virus had not gripped Franklin County, the state of Missouri and the world, municipal elections would have been held Tuesday, April 7.
In mid-March, Gov. Mike Parson announced municipal elections originally slated for April 7, will now be held Tuesday, June 2.
Baker said the county already has ballots printed for the April 7 election and as of now, they be able to use those in June.
“We have 45 different ballot styles for the separate races in individual parts of the county,” he said. “Apparently, June 2 is a date that has been used historically for elections in the state, so that was the day that was picked.”
Baker said it costs the county 30 cents apiece to have ballots printed. The county prints roughly 70 percent of the total number of registered voters, which is about 49,700 ballots.
Services
Baker added his staff is already working in alternating shifts and with the closure of county buildings, the office is keeping a skeleton staff in place each day and offer curbside services for anyone who wants to register, or vote absentee until May 20.
“It is our mission to ensure the integrity of the Franklin County elections and the safety of all voters and election judges,” he said. “We are working on all options to ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot.”