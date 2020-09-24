As the number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County continue to increase, County Clerk Tim Baker says he and his staff of 10 people are prepared for a worst-case scenario on Election Day.
Baker said if one staff member tests positive for the virus or is exposed then it could force the entire office to close for quarantine.
“We have a plan in place,” Baker said. “I hope to God it doesn’t come to that.”
If the office was impacted by the virus in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, and the county did not have staff available to run the election, Baker said the National Guard could be called in to help.
“In an extreme worst-case scenario, we could bring in the National Guard,” Baker said. “That option was offered to us by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for the June election.”
Baker said before the National Guard option would be considered, calls would be made to Ashcroft and other county clerks across the state to provide substitutes to help in Franklin County.
“Technology would also benefit us if that should happen,” Baker said. “Our staff could answer a lot of calls and questions over the phone and through the computers. We are also on a playbook to answer ‘what-ifs’ with the company that operates our voting machines.”
Baker said there is a representative from Adkins Election Services on hand in the county during every election to troubleshoot any issue they may have with machines.
Director of Elections Jane Luechtefeld said the physical size of the clerk’s office has allowed staff to socially distance, but even that does not guarantee non-exposure.
“It’s going to touch somebody we know at some point,” Luechtefeld said. “If push comes to shove, we have computers and it’s possible we could do election work from home.”
As of the August election, there were 71,962 registered voters in Franklin County. Baker is predicting a 70 percent voter turnout in November. If correct, 50,373 ballots will be cast on Election Day.
As of Wednesday, just under 2,500 mail-in ballots have been requested for the November election compared with a total of 3,200 absentee ballots in 2016.
Baker said 1,800 mail-in ballots were counted during the August primary election.
The clerk’s office has been back at full staff since all county buildings reopened in May.
Since then, Baker said it has been up to each elected official to determine if their offices needed to be closed at any time due to the virus.
“Right now, it’s all hands on deck,” said Baker, who added that the county hired a part-time employee to help with election preparations.
In addition to the clerk’s staff, Luechetfeld said 242 election judges have been hired from across the county to work at the more than 40 polling places open on Nov. 3. The county used 196 election judges in August.
“If we lose any of them, we may have to consolidate polling places,” Luechtefeld said. “But, then we run into problems keeping people distanced because of the number of people and the sizes of the facilities.”
Despite being called worst-case scenarios, the prospect of an entire county office being closed has already been a reality.
Two weeks ago, both the planning and zoning and highway administration offices were shuttered for COVID-19 quarantines. Although separated, the two departments share a common lobby area on the bottom floor of the county government building in Union.