Franklin County Clerk and chief election authority Tim Baker is predicting a 45 percent voter turnout for the primary on Tuesday, March 10.
He is basing that prediction on county voter turnout in 2016, turnout in other states thus far in 2020 and absentee ballots already returned.
Franklin County voters will have 33 candidates from five different political parties to choose from.
As of press time, most of the presidential candidates have suspended their campaigns, but Baker assured voters if they vote for any candidate on the ballot, their vote will count, just not for that person.
Unlike some states, in Missouri the winner of the primary does not take all of the 78 delegates in play for the presidential nomination.
“The Secretary of State’s office says every vote cast will count,” Baker said. “The caucuses in the congressional district will meet to decide who will get the votes from the candidates who have dropped out.”
This factor especially comes into play for county residents voting on absentee ballots and early voting.
According to Baker, 756 absentee ballots were sent out in Franklin County. As of Thursday, 451, or 59 percent, had been returned.
In addition, 131 people had visited the clerk’s office in Union to vote early.
“Every vote counts,” Baker said. “We encourage everyone to get out and exercise their right to vote.”
Baker added he doesn’t expect any long waits at county polling places Tuesday, but there will be times of congestion.
“This is a big election,” Baker said. “We will have all of our machines out and the staff is ready to go.”
Prediction
There are currently 71,113 registered voters in Franklin County. Of those, 64,198 are active and 6,915 inactive voters in Franklin County. If Baker is correct, his 45 percent prediction would mean 32,000 ballots will be cast Tuesday. Realistically, that number may be more like just under 29,000 ballots cast amongst active voters.
2016
The total number of ballots cast in the 2016 primary election was 29,128 and voter turnout was 42 percent
In 2016, 70 percent of the voters identified as Republican and cast 20,419 ballots to that effect.
Democratic voters cast 8,643 ballots, making up 29.6 percent.
Of the Democratic ballots cast four years ago, Bernie Sanders, who is a candidate again this year, won Franklin County by seven percentage points over Hillary Clinton.
Sanders received 4,715 votes, which was 55 percent, and Clinton collected 3,704, or 42.8 percent, in Franklin County.
Statewide, Clinton narrowly defeated Sanders by just three-tenths of a percent. Clinton had 312,285 votes, or 49.6 percent, to Bernie Sanders’ 310,711 votes, or 49.3 percent.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump collected 383,631 votes, statewide, which was 40.8 percent, defeating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who had 381,666 votes, or 40.6 percent. This was an even slimmer margin than Clinton and Sanders.
In Franklin County the margins were wider, with Trump garnering 44.4 percent, or 9,082 votes, and Cruz 39.7 percent, or 8,120 votes.
Overall, Trump collected more votes in Franklin County than all nine Democratic candidates on the ballot combined.
The 2016 general election marked the highest voter turnout in Franklin County history at 71.8 percent.
Of the 70,776 registered voters, 50,877 ballots were cast.
2012
Eight years ago, voters in Franklin County were much less enthusiastic, with only a 9.6 percent voter turnout.
Of the 68,206 registered voters at that time, only 6,553 cast ballots in the presidential primary.
Of the 1,080 total Democratic ballots cast, Barack Obama won 81.1 percent, or 876 votes.
On the Republican side, 5,436 total ballots were cast with former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum winning Franklin County with 3,268 votes, 60 percent of the total.
Former Massachusetts governor and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who went on to be the Republican nominee, came in second here with 1,147 votes, which was 21 percent of the total votes cast.
Both Santorum and Romney collected more votes than all of the Democratic candidates combined that year.