A 29-acre piece of property co-owned by Franklin County and the city of Washington has been sold for $850,000.
The property at 4811 South Point Road in Washington was purchased by St. Louis-based B & M Metro Properties, LLC.
The county owned about 18.2 acres and Washington owned the remaining 11 acres.
The Franklin County Commission approved the sale by a 3-0 vote Tuesday morning.
The city approved its share of the deal at its meeting Monday night. The council voted 8-0 in favor of the deal.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said proceeds from the property sale will be split 61 percent to 39 percent between the two parties, with the larger amount going to the county.
The listing agent, Avison Young, LLC, St. Louis, will receive a 6 percent listing commission on the property sale, leaving $799,000 to be divided between the county and city.
The county’s 61 percent share will be $487,390 and Washington’s 39 percent portion is $311,610.
Brinker said the overall appraised value of the property is $900,000, or $17,457 per acre.
Tentatively, the proceeds from the sale will be placed in the county’s building fund.
According to the contract, the closing on the sale will take place on or before May 29, at Hanson Title in Union.
Washington will keep two acres of the property and will essentially buy the land from the county for a total price of $34,915, bringing the county’s overall take to $522,305.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is looking to use the two acres for a new water tower and fire station.
Property
In 2015, the property, which includes 1,300 feet of frontage on South Point Road, had an appraised value of $2.19 million.
It was originally given to the city and county by Phoenix Center II developer Joe Vernaci, when he took over the development in 2005.
Vernaci reached deals with the city and county to create the first publicly assisted commercial project in the county.
Due to the amount of public funds Vernaci was asking for, he had to give something back to the city and county.
In the following years, Tax Increment Financing and other tax districts were put in place to help Vernaci fund the development of Phoenix Center II.
Over the past five years the city/county-owned land was offered as bait to the Missouri Veterans Commission in hopes of a new veterans home being built in Washington.
In addition to the water tower and fire station planned by Washington, Brinker hinted at the possible use of the property by the new owner, but would not go on record until plans are more definite.