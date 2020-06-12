Carolyn Meyer, a representative of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Labadie, donated totes and duffel bags to the nonprofit Totes for Tots and Teens, on the church community’s behalf.
A total of 28 bags were donated, which saved Totes about $200.
Totes hands out duffel bags and hygiene supplies to children being taken into foster care in lieu of a black plastic garbage bag for their belongings.
The hygiene supplies help the children get situated in their foster homes for a few days before they have to shop for those items.
Totes is now working in 17 surrounding counties. It gives the bags filled with supplies to the Children’s Division office, which requests them, and they are taken with the caseworkers when they are removing a child from a dangerous/neglectful situation.
Totes is funded by donations, grants and fundraisers the nonprofit organizes. The nonprofit is currently seeking donations to help continue its work in the community.
For more information about Totes or to donate, call or text Kathleen Boulay-Eaton at 573-259-3632, email boulak47@hotmail.com, or mail contributions to Totes, PO Box 134, Sullivan, MO 63080.