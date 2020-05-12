Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking community members to be advocates for children in foster care.
“Unfortunately, child abuse and neglect has no boundaries and the need to advocate for our children is even greater during this time,” said CASA Director Glenda Volmert.
The CASA program has been making alterations in the approach to the care it provides following the state and county guidelines, but the services must continue, she said.
There continues to be over 350 children in foster care in Franklin County alone. It is anticipated that these numbers will only increase once children begin to re-enter the community and participate in events following the COVID-19 epidemic, Volmert explained.
CASA is continuing to seek additional volunteers to participate in the required preservice training sessions that will begin in June.
Each potential volunteer must complete an application, interview and screening process, as well as 30 hours of training, before they can be appointed by the juvenile judge to work with a child in need.
The training sessions will be a combination of online training as well as classroom sessions one evening a week for five weeks. Classroom sessions may be conducted virtually if necessary to follow the guidelines in place related to COVID-19 at that time.
“This uncertain time for everyone helps us relate to the uncertain times our children in foster care feel every day, not just during an epidemic,” Volmert said. “CASA volunteers can be a consistent person for the child during their time in foster care and their voice in juvenile court until they find a safe and permanent home.”
The deadline for registration is Friday, May 15.
For more information, contact the CASA office 636-583-4422, or apply online at www.franklincountycasa.com.