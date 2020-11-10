Highway 100 near Villa Ridge was closed for several hours Tuesday, Nov. 10, after a standoff between a suspect and the Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Missouri State Troopers.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the department was notified of a stolen vehicle being tracked by OnStar at 8:35 a.m. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a business in Jefferson County.
Deputies and Missouri State Troopers responded to the area of Del Vista Drive in Villa Ridge and observed the stolen truck.
“When the driver attempted to flee by driving the truck into the woods, he backed up striking a Franklin County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle,” Pelton said. “The subject then drove forward striking a state highway patrol vehicle.”
After striking the two vehicles, the suspect then continued to drive on Del Vista Drive approaching Highway M, where deputies deployed tire deflation devices, Pelton said.
“The suspect’s vehicle drove North on Highway M to Old Highway 100 driving off the roadway, driving alongside the bluff just West of Highway M,” Pelton said. “The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop when he got stuck on the edge of the bluff embankment at approximately 9:49 a.m.”
Pelton said when law enforcement approached the vehicle they observed the male subject inside the stolen truck with a firearm pointed at himself.
Franklin County negotiators arrived on scene and attempted negotiations with the suspect.
Pelton said at approximately 1:39 p.m. the suspect fired a single shot, shooting himself.
“Deputies started life-saving efforts,” Pelton said, adding the suspect was transported by Meramec Ambulance to the hospital.
“The status of the subject at this time is unknown,” Pelton said.
The Boles and Washington fire districts and Meramec Ambulance also assisted.
This story is developing and will be updated when there is new information.