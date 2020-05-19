The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against a Villa Ridge man accused of coughing and spitting on a deputy.
The 30-year-old man claimed he had COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to the 3300 block of Old Highway 100 at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, May 17, to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man had called and said he was locked out of his home by a woman.
Deputies met with the man and described him as uncooperative. The woman told deputies the man was intoxicated and she refused to let him inside.
The woman alleged the man then began kicking the door and threatening to shoot her.
Deputies reported they attempted to get a statement from the man, but he was uncooperative. He was placed under arrest.
While in custody, deputies reported the man said he had COVID-19. He then allegedly intentionally coughed on a deputy and spit on the deputy’s shirt.
The sheriff’s office is seeking charges for domestic disturbance and assault on a law enforcement officer.
The man’s name is being withheld pending formal charges being issued.