One county bridge project cost goes up, another comes down, but the two do not offset.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission approved change orders to bridge replacement projects on Shawnee Ford Road and Fiddle Creek Road, both in rural parts of the county.
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said both projects are complete and the county will be reimbursed for any additions coming from the change orders by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Both roadways are open,” Grutsch said. “The Shawnee Ford project required the pillars to be deeper than originally planned and a little more fencing was required. That’s what caused the increase and MoDOT has signed off on the projects.”
Shawnee Ford
The contract for the Shawnee Ford Road project was approved more than a year ago, and is one of the most expensive county bridge replacement projects in recent years.
In Feb. 2019, KCI Construction Company, Inc., based in St. Louis, was awarded the contract of the $1,481,000 replacement of the bridge over the Bourbeuse River about 11 miles northwest of Sullivan.
The bridge replacement is being funded by federal money as was approved in 2015 by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
At that time, the federal money totaled $1.1 million, with Franklin County contributing $272,000 for the project.
The change order approved Tuesday will increase the cost of the project by $14,112.
The order states it has been determined that multiple bid items were both overrun in some cases and underrun.
The change order would increase the total cost of the project to $1,495,112.
The contract with KCI Construction includes constructing a new three span bridge consisting of two 90-foot sections and one 120-foot section.
The work and materials include placing fill, grading, demolition of the existing structure, prestressed concrete girder bridge, reinforced box culvert extension and associated roadway work together with any incidental work needed on the project.
Fiddle Creek
Franklin County has caught a break on a project plagued by delays and unforeseen costs, for more than two years
The ongoing replacement of the Fiddle Creek Road bridge outside of Labadie was awarded to Arnold based Kozeny-Wagner, Inc. in June 2019.
The Kozeny-Wagner bid for the one-span, 86-foot-long pre-stressed concrete girder bridge over Fiddle Creek was $566,853.
The project is estimated to cost just over $750,000 with the county receiving $600,800 in federal funds and a local match of $150,200.
On Tuesday, the county received a bit of a reprieve when the commission approved a change order reducing the overall cost of the project.
The commission order states it has been determined that multiple bid items were both overrun in some cases and underrun.
The change order would decrease the project cost by $3,453. for a new total cost of $562,151.65.
In 2018, property owners on Fiddle Creek Road required the county to purchase property easements before work could begin.
According to county documents, $4,250 was paid to landowners for 0.06 of an acre of right of way and 0.16 of an acre of temporary construction easement.