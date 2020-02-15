By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
The final decision is in the hands of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, but the Franklin County Republican Central Committee has selected Jamie Keen as its choice to be appointed county auditor.
Keen was selected by a 7 to 5 margin over Angela Gibson at the committee’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11. Two other committee members voted for neither woman.
Keen and Gibson have both applied to the governor’s office for the appointment and have stated they will run for the position in the August 2020 Republican primary.
The central committee’s recommendation has been passed on to the governor’s office and some references are already being contacted.
Gibson has been serving as interim auditor since Feb. 4 after being appointed by the Franklin County Commission.
The office was vacated when longtime auditor Tammy Vemmer retired at midnight Feb. 3, with just under three years left on the four-year term she was elected to in 2018.
There are 14 voting members on the committee and the meeting Tuesday was well attended by supporters of both Keen and Gibson.
Both women were interviewed by the committee in an open forum at different times during the meeting.
The county auditor’s salary is $74,000 per year.
Gibson
Gibson, Union, has served as the executive administrative assistant to the county commission since 2018, and is familiar with the county government and its processes.
According to her resume provided to The Missourian, she also has been owner/property manager with AKG Properties LLC from May 2017 to the present.
Gibson worked as a legal assistant for former county counselor Mark Vincent from 2016 to 2018, a legal department assistant/record management coordinator at the Doe Run Company from June 2014 to August 2017, and a paralegal and office manager for the law firm of Purschke, White, Robinson and Becker between 2006 to 2014.
Gibson is a 2002 graduate of St. Clair High School and a continuing education student at the University of Missouri-Columbia with an emphasis in public policy, criminal justice and social psychology.
Her past volunteer experience includes board membership of the Union Ambulance District from June 2014 to present and the Immaculate Conception Athletic Board since 2017.
Keen
Keen was born, raised and currently lives in St. Clair and has owned and operated Dollar Plus in St. Clair for the past nine years.
Keen says her background in accounting and preparing budgets makes her viable for the appointment.
Keen earned two bachelor’s degrees and a certificate from Missouri Baptist University, completed her master’s in business administration at Missouri Baptist University, and is near completion of her doctorate in management from Webster University.
Keen is currently the chairperson of the Franklin County Board of Equalization, a former president and treasurer of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, former treasurer of the Franklin County Fair Board, and a past president of the Scenic Regional Library Foundation Board.
Keen also has taught business management and marketing as an adjunct professor at East Central College. She ran unsuccessfully for county collector in 2018.