The deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census has been pushed to Oct. 31 following a federal judge’s ruling earlier this month that the nationwide count should continue past the previous deadline of Sept. 30.
This is not the first time that the census response date has been moved, which has some officials worrying that confusion over the response deadline may lead to lower than expected response rates.
Initially, the nationwide count was expected to conclude by mid-August.
Next, the date was pushed back to Oct. 31 to accommodate for any delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then the date was moved up a month to Sept. 30 by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who then announced via Twitter that he was extending the deadline to Oct. 5.
Following the judge’s ruling, which also prohibited the federal government from implementing the Oct. 5 deadline, the date reverts back to Oct. 31.
The results of the decennial count are intertwined into a number of different government programs, including funding for early childhood education programs, road and bridge funding, fire department and police department grant eligibility, hospitals, and other government-funded programs. The census also plays a significant role in determining congressional and legislative district boundaries and the number of representatives in both federal and state government.
Local governments said they were not made aware of the changed deadline.
In Union and New Haven, an enumerator employed by the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing counting efforts, but the city governments have not received instruction for how to use the extra time.
The Washington city government was also not alerted to the new deadline.
Sherri Klekamp, executive secretary and deputy city clerk, wrote in an email that the city government has not planned anything extra with the exception of sharing the news on social media.
The Missourian reached out to the census bureau for comment on this story.
The census bureau directed The Missourian to the following statement, “As a result of court orders, the October 5, 2020 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through October 31, 2020. Employees should continue to work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible.”
It also urged enumerators to contact their supervisor with questions. It remains unclear how many enumerators have been deployed in Franklin County by the census bureau.
The response rate in Franklin County has slightly increased since mid-September.
As of Oct. 2, 72.5 percent of county residents have responded to the census. Last month, that figure was 72 percent. In 2010, 71.3 percent of Franklin County residents responded.
The statewide response rate is 65.7 percent, slightly down from 2010 when 76.5 percent of Missourians responded.
Local cities that have seen an increase in response rates since 2010 are New Haven, 77.7 percent versus 73.8 percent in 2010; Pacific, 73.8 percent versus 68.7 percent in 2010; Union, 74.6 percent versus 70.8 percent in 2010; Washington, 78.7 percent versus 76.5 percent in 2010; and Parkway, 75.4 percent versus 59.5 percent in 2010.
Washington continues to rank as a city with one of the state’s higher response rates. The city ranks 80th.
Cities that have seen a decrease in response rates since 2010 are Berger, 66.7 percent versus 74.4 percent in 2010; Gerald, 60.5 percent versus 68.4 percent in 2010; St. Clair, 64.7 percent versus 72.1 percent in 2010; Sullivan, 68.1 percent versus 70.3 percent in 2010; Leslie, 53.4 percent versus 54.7 percent in 2010; Miramiguoa Park, 52.1 percent versus 59.7 percent in 2010; and Oak Grove Village, 44.4 percent versus 56.6 percent in 2010.
There are three ways to be counted in the census: by mail, by phone with either an English- or Spanish-speaking operator at 844-330-2020 or online at 2020census.gov.