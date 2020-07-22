The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Monday, July 20, that Catholic schools in the St. Louis area would be holding in-person classes this fall, including schools in Franklin County.
“At this time, students, faculty and staff of more than 100 Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools — spanning 11 city/county jurisdictions — intend to return to campus buildings at the beginning of this upcoming school year contingent upon any new information disseminated over the next few weeks,” according to a press release from the Archdiocese.
“Schools will only return to campus buildings after executing thorough planning in order to deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs within the context of social distancing/health/safety procedures, educational best practices, and mission-fulfillment,” the release said.
Individual schools will follow the directives and guidelines of local government and county health departments regarding opening/closing of school buildings, as well as social distancing, health, and safety procedures and protocols, according to the release.
“All schools are developing individualized plans based on location, enrollment numbers, facility size and design, constituents served, and information from local authorities,” the release said. “The administration of each school will communicate specific plans with their school and parish communities.”
Immaculate Conception Principal Shelly Jensen said the 10 Catholic grade schools in Region 8 (as designated by the Archdiocese) are working on plans for what in-person classes look like this fall, and the schools will release their information sometime next week.
Principal Anne Hanneken of St. Bridget Catholic School said the Pacific Catholic school is following Immaculate Conception’s plan and will have more information to release next week.
The Missourian contacted other area Catholic schools, including St. Francis Borgia Grade School and Regional High School, St. Gertrude School, St. John the Baptist — Gildehaus and Our Lady of Lourdes, but did not get a response.
More information about Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools can be found at archstlcatholicschools.org.