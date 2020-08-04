Catholic schools in Franklin County have been developing re-entry plans for fall since the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that Catholic schools in the St. Louis area plan to hold in-person classes.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School released its COVID-19 back-to-school guidelines for the upcoming fall semester late last week, according to Principal Pam Tholen.
The plan included three possible scenarios, coded as green, yellow and red. The green/level one plan calls for in-person learning, yellow/level two is a hybrid learning and red/level three is e-Learning.
Any of the three plans could be enacted given the situation. The plan calls for virtual learning “in the event of substantial spread of illness in the school or local community based on guidance from the local government and/or the Archdiocese of St. Louis.”
Tholen said the school will be starting off the year in a hybrid setting, with students rotating between in-person and e-Learning.
“We are looking at this approach as being a soft-opening,” Tholen said. “During the first few weeks it will allow us to get everything in place and monitor and evaluate the situation and make changes when necessary.”
The school, according to Tholen, received guidance from the St. Louis Archdiocese, worked with the Franklin County Health Department and reviewed CDC guidelines when planning in-person learning for fall.
Cleaning and sanitation efforts will be heightened at the school, she said. Masks will be required for both students and staff and they also will have to complete daily screening questions before coming to school.
The hybrid model the school year will launch with might not be how the whole semester is completed, Tholen cautioned. “Hopefully by Labor Day we will be able to reopen our doors to everyone again.”
Shelly Jensen, principal at Immaculate Conception in Union, said the school’s fall plans include a daily teacher/staff screening process and temperature check. Parents will screen students for temperature and symptoms and complete a screening card before dropping students off at school.
All adult staff will have masks or face shields, which will be worn when social distancing is not possible and at all times when walking in common areas in the building.
The school will not be mandating masks for students in preschool through fifth grade. Students in sixth to eighth grade will have to wear a mask when switching classrooms and when working in small groups. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade “are encouraged to wear masks in school, if they choose to,” according to the plan.
Immaculate Conception will teach its students protocols to assist in social distancing and will do so based on age level. The school’s furniture will be organized to respect the 6-foot social distance when possible. Students also will be spread out during lunch.
Water fountains will be closed and students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottle. A limited number of students will be allowed in the bathroom at a time to allow for social distancing and bathroom breaks will be scheduled.
Hand-washing will become a regular occurrence for students at the school and will be frequent. The school also has extra sanitation and cleaning procedures in place to help protect students.
Immaculate Conception officials are developing a virtual learning plan for students who are unable to attend school due to illness or quarantine. Parents also can contact the school if they feel their student may require virtual learning because of health concerns.
St. Bridget of Kildare Principal Anne Hanneken said the school is offering in-person classes five days a week and a virtual option as well.
Much like Immaculate Conception, staff and students will be screened daily for temperature and symptoms. Hanneken said that masks will be worn when social distancing is not possible.
The school also is looking into purchasing picnic tables for outside learning with CARES funding, she said. Hanneken said students in grades fifth through eighth also will have the option of virtual learning through Google Chrome. The school also is looking at a tutoring component where students would work with a certified teacher on site where they could socially distance.
St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus’ plan is similar to Immaculate Conception’s and St. Bridget of Kildare’s plans.
Principal Diane Smith said the school will have a screening process for staff and students at drop-off.
She said the school will practice social distancing and masks will be worn by students at the parents’ request and when moving throughout the building. Smith said students will not be required to wear masks at recess but will be encouraged to social distance.
Water fountains will not be in service and students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
Middle school students will not be switching classrooms, according to Smith. Instead, teachers will rotate classrooms. She added that the school will limit one class in the hallway at a time.