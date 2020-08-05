Franklin County has distributed just 2.4 percent of the $12.2 million of the federal CARES Act funds it received from the state of Missouri in early May.
Franklin County Treasurer Debbie Aholt said reimbursements and payments totaling $29,976 have been made to four entities: Union EMS, $18,419; Scenic Regional Library District, $7,266; Washington Area Ambulance District, $3,535; and Pacific Fire District, $756.
Aholt said Franklin County also has used $260,284 in CARES funds for various countywide expenses.
The largest request to date, from Meramec Valley R-3 School District for $36,454, has been approved but has not yet been paid, she said. On Tuesday, July 28, the county commission approved a CARES Act request from the city of St. Clair for $1,632 for reimbursement for sanitizing supplies, PPE and signage.
Aholt, who sits on the committee that reviews the initial CARES funds applications, said there are several more applications under review or awaiting discussion and final approval by the county commission. Applications are first reviewed by a three-person committee, including Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson, Aholt, and Emergency Management Deputy Director Stephanie Norton. The committee’s recommendations are sent to the Franklin County Commission for final approval.
One of those applications under review is from Boles Fire District for $75,396, which includes the purchase of four hands-free CPR machines at roughly $14,000 each.
New Haven EMS submitted a request for UV disinfecting lights, a Lifepak AED and a chest compression system for a total cost of $62,028.
In a second request, Pacific Fire District asked for two CPR machines and related equipment for a total of $38,324. The district also requested a new automatic external defibrillator (AED) at a cost of just under $9,000.
A request from the Franklin County SB40 Board for $1,706 has been approved for cleaning supplies and to pay employee sick time.
County documents show additional CARES funding applications are pending from Beaufort-Leslie Fire District, New Haven EMS, St. Clair EMS and the cities of Washington and Sullivan.
New Haven schools, Gerald EMS and the city of Pacific have just submitted applications, which have not yet been reviewed, and both Scenic Regional Library and Union EMS have sent in second requests.
Aholt said each application and reimbursement request goes through a stringent review process, including checking UPC codes with company websites to ensure continuity.
“If there is a question the entity is asked to explain the purchases or the request,” Aholt said. “There have been very few items denied. We’re not just going to sit on this money just so we can give it back.”
Franklin County received $12.2 million in federal funds on May 6 from the COVID-19 CARES Act passed by Congress and approved by the Missouri State Legislature.
At that time, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he was looking forward to it being too much money and sending some of it back to state and federal governments. “No matter what, we have to be good stewards of the money and if it’s not (COVID-19) related, it’s not getting spent,” he said. “We’d like Franklin to be a leader in that respect.”
Brinker said the CARES funding will only be available to governmental agencies in the county, including 11 municipalities, nine fire districts, six EMS districts and Franklin County as a whole.
“This is not a replacement for revenue,” Brinker said. “Any agencies which have received funds from other sources will not be able to double dip.”
Brinker has stated that the county plans to spend some of the CARES funds on a new computer system for the collector’s office to allow residents to pay taxes online or with a phone application. The system is expected to cost about $300,000.
When the money was first allocated nearly three months ago, Brinker said the county’s biggest COVID-19 expense was testing, supplies, personal protective equipment and additional hours for county staff.
The state of Missouri received a total of $2.4 billion in CARES Act funds from the federal government and $521 million was distributed to 114 counties and St. Louis City based on the population.