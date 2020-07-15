Candidates running for Franklin County Second District commissioner have spent just over $20,000 to win votes in the Aug. 4 Republican primary.
A four-way race has formed as challengers Russell Rost, Darren Walker and Mark Williams try to block incumbent Dave Hinson from a second term on the county commission.
Rost, Hinson and Walker have established candidate accounts with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), but as of this week, Williams had not registered with the state regulatory agency.
There is no Democratic challenger in November, so the primary will decide who wins the seat.
Rost
Rost, former Union city administrator, leads the candidates in both fundraising and spending since establishing his campaign committee in February.
Rost has received $17,215 in donations and spent $10,304, according to his MEC quarterly report filed July 9. He has an additional $6,295 in his account for future campaign expenses in the coming weeks.
Hinson
Incumbent Hinson, of St. Clair, who was originally elected in 2016, has raised $9,330 for this election and has spent $5,261.
Hinson’s quarterly report filed July 9 shows he currently has $6,765 in his campaign account.
Walker
Walker of Sullivan is the West District highway supervisor for the Franklin County Highway Department. He has raised $7,768 since establishing his MEC committee in January and has spent $4,905.
On July 10, Walker reported he had just $869 left in his campaign account.
Municipal Judge
The only other competitive county race is for municipal judge.
A. David Arand, who was appointed to the municipal bench early this year after the retirement of Gael Wood, is running against Benjamin Hotz of Washington.
Hotz has created an MEC campaign committee, but no financial records information is listed for his campaign.
Arand has not created a committee.
The creation of committees and financial reporting is not required if candidates are self-funding campaigns.
2016
Races for sheriff, circuit judge and First District commissioner four years ago led to the most expensive county elections in history with $279,867 spent by a dozen candidates in the primary alone.
The sheriff’s race pitted Lts. Steve Pelton and Jason Grellner in a race to fill the seat vacated by longtime Sheriff Gary Toelke, who retired.
Combined, the deputies spent $125,115.
Pelton spent an unprecedented $72,227 on his primary campaign and Grellner spent $52,888. Ike Lamke and David Hoven, who were vying for a circuit judge position, spent a combined $112,180 on their campaigns.
The Republican incumbent, Lamke, spent $58,439 on his victorious campaign.
Hoven, his Democratic opponent, spent $53,741.
In the race for First District commissioner, challenger Tim Baker, who is now county clerk, spent $36,574 in his bid to unseat the one-term incumbent Tim Brinker.
Brinker spent $12,136 on his primary re-election campaign and went on to defeat a third-party opponent in November.