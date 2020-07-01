The month of June saw a spike in COVID-19 in Franklin County with 65 new cases.
Nationally, states, including Missouri, that lifted restrictions the earliest are seeing an increase in virus cases in persons ages 20 to 30.
Franklin County is following that trend, with 14 of the cases reported in June involving people under the age of 30. Another 11 cases last month were ages 30 to 40.
Health experts are divided on the reason for the spike in cases involving younger people nationwide. Some say the increase in cases is due to younger adults not adhering to social distancing recommendations since restricions were loosened. Others argue the increases are a result of more widespread testing.
Many Missouri businesses, including those in Franklin County, opened as early as May 3. Further restrictions were lifted May 18, and Gov. Mike Parson announced the full reopening of the state June 15.
Between May 18 and June 1, there were only two new COVID-19 patients in their 20s and one person age 31. There were a total of 23 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County the entire month of May.
Overall, positive virus cases ages 20 to 29 now make up the highest demographic of all age groups in the county with 31 total cases, making up 15 percent of the total 205.
Positive residents with the virus ages 30 to 39 total 25, and there have been five cases of teens and children under 20.
Statewide, positive cases in residents ages 20 to 29 equal 3,618 and 1,491 ages zero to 19.
New Cases
As of press time Tuesday, the current COVID-19 case count in Franklin County is 205 with 33 living in long-term care facilities.
New cases in Franklin County this week include a 60-year-old woman from St. Albans, which is only the second case in that community and the first since April 7.
Four new cases were reported Monday, including a 20-year-old man in Beaufort, the first in that town.
Two new cases were reported in Pacific and both were males ages 22 and 70, and one new case, a 57-year-old man, was reported in Union.
Pacific has been a hot spot for the virus with the most new cases of any ZIP code, with 19 in the month of June.
Recoveries
Franklin County has 154 recoveries to date, including six reported Tuesday.
The most notable recovery is a 6-year-old boy from Lonedell, who, when first diagnosed, was the youngest person in the county to contract the virus. Additional recoveries this week include two men from St. Clair, ages 20 and 21; a male age 77 and a 27-year-old female from Pacific; and a 50-year-old man from Lonedell.
The number of lives lost of those who have tested positive for the virus remains unchanged at 18.
Efforts
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said health department staff has been working around the clock to respond to COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Since March, he said it has reached out to every case in order to complete a patient interview and quarantine. “Every individual identified as a close personal contact is interviewed and quarantined,” he said.
The health department provides education, guidance, support and resources as needed. At the end of the 14-day quarantine period, staff follow up with one last patient interview.
If during that interview it is determined (based off of the information provided by the patient) that the person has met guidelines to discontinue isolation/quarantine, they are moved to “recovered” status, he said.
The health department has 14 full-time employees. Four of the employees, with the assistance of two part-time contact tracers, are tasked with COVID-19 case investigations seven days a week.
Each of the 14 employees is required to respond in some way to COVID-19 and maintain all other job responsibilities required by the grants/contracts that fund the department.
“To say this department that reports to the Commission of Franklin County has gone above and beyond our capacity and served with honesty and integrity is an understatement,” Brinker said. “Every employee who serves is passionate about their job and passionate about stopping the spread of this virus in our community.”