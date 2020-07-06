What could be the most famous Black Bear in the Midwest has found a new home thanks to the help the Missouri Department of Conservation MDC.
After being monitored for weeks and collecting nearly 150,000 followers on social media, “Bruno” was sedated outside Wentzville Sunday
Local conservation agent Cpl. Ben Pursley said he was not personally involved with Bruno’s relocation, but confirmed the bear was set free somewhere in the southern St. Louis region which includes Franklin, Jefferson, Crawford and Washington counties and possibly near the Mark Twain National forest.
Pursley said it is unusual to tranquilize it has become a nuisance, but in this case it was done for the animal’s safety.
The bear appeared within the city Limits of Wentzville the morning of July 5 and cornered himself just north of I-70 and near I-40/61.
Protection Captain Scott Corley credited the St. Charles County and Wentzville Police Departments for their assistance in the situation and in managing the crowd of more than 400 onlookers who gathered at the scene.
Bruno is suspected to have travelled from Wisconsin, through Illinois, and into Missouri.
He was first spotted near Elsberry in Lincoln County June 30, after which he made his way into St. Charles County. The MDC received reports of the bear as he continued to travel through Missouri.
“The bear found itself in a tough spot, stuck by several major roadways,” said MDC State Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee. “Due to the proximity to the roadways, coupled with the busy travel day, MDC staff determined the bear had little chance of safely leaving the area on its own. In the interest of public safety and the bear’s safety, MDC staff made the decision to immobilize the bear and transport it to a nearby area of suitable bear habitat outside this urban corridor.”
Corporal Pursley said there have been two Black Bear sightings in Franklin County in the past two weeks. A bear was hit and killed on Interstate 44 near Sullivan and a 200 pound bear was spotted on a trail camera outside Lonedell.