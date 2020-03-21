Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton confirmed two deputies and a third person were shot Saturday night in Villa Ridge.
Pelton told The Missourian the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was still attempting to figure out the situation, but said the two deputies appear to have non-life threatening injuries.
The third person, described by Pelton as a suspect, was transported to an area medical facility.
"I don't have a status on him," Pelton said.
Pelton said more information about the shooting would be available early Sunday morning
Check back with The Missourian for more information.