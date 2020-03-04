The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue box culvert replacement work this week on various sections of Route TT in Franklin County.
On Monday, work was completed from Moselle Road to Aitch and on Tuesday, Aitch Road to Mill Hill Road was closed.
Aitch Road to Mill Hill Road will be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Thursday, Aitch Road to Mill Hill Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes, if possible, during this time. Message boards regarding these closures are set up in the area.
All work is weather permitting and the times listed may change.
For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com.