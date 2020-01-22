A Bourbon man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday on Interstate 44.
Vance L. McMillan, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, McMillan was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris east on I-44 at the mile 225 exit ramp.
While exiting, the vehicle started to skid and it travelled off the left side of the road. After going off the road, the car then struck a tree.
After hitting the tree, the car hit a culvert and overturned.
The patrol reports the crash happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. McMillan was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.
Two passengers in the vehicle were injured. Samuel J. Cool, 22, Leasburg, was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Arch helicopter with serious injuries.
Thomas J. Edmond, 21, Sullivan, was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan, by private conveyance. He is listed as having moderate injuries.
McMillan was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. Cool was wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if Edmond was.