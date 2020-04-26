St. Francis Borgia Regional High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
“We are very honored to name Jonah Little as the valedictorian and Anna Elbert as the salutatorian of the SFBRHS Class of 2020,” said Principal Pam Tholen.
“These two young adults make us so proud in and out of the classroom,” she said. “While they are exemplary students and work hard to achieve the grades and knowledge they have earned, they also are highly involved in extracurriculars and make positive impacts on our school in a variety of ways.”
With all school buildings closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation plans will be announced at a later date.
Diplomas will be awarded to 144 seniors.
Tholen said both Little and Elbert have made personal commitments to service and the community has benefited from those efforts.
“Jonah and Anna are wonderful representatives of the SFBRHS Class of 2020,” she said.
Valedictorian
Little attended St. Anthony Grade School in Sullivan. He has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.
Little has been involved in many school activities, including swim team, Model UN, Scholar Bowl and Healthy Lifestyles.
He also has completed twice the number of community service hours required for graduation, and volunteers for an anti-bullying program.
His interests include space and rockets, and he plans to study engineering, specifically aeronautics. He has not yet decided on a college.
Salutatorian
Elbert is the daughter of Jerome and Bridgette Elbert of Washington.
She has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Her school activities include cheer, German Klub, Model UN, Scholar Bowl and serving as a leader with Healthy Lifestyles retreat.
Outside of school, she has been involved in 4-H and has volunteered for the United Way.
Elbert will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall. Her major is still undecided.