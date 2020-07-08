It took three years for the Franklin County Jail to get a full-body scanner and only a couple of weeks before the purchase proved its worth.
Earlier this month, deputies began using the Soter RS full-body scanner to screen incoming inmates for contraband hidden on and or inside their bodies.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the machine, which cost $127,455, already has helped catch one person trying to bring drugs into the jail.
Last year, the jail had five overdose cases from contraband smuggled into the jail. Pelton said the scanner, which is used on everyone who is staying in the jail, should help prevent those emergencies. He said in many cases when contraband is detected, the suspect will admit they are carrying something illegal and that helps deputies in establishing probable cause.
The scanner is similar to those used in airports and was paid for using commissions the jail receives from vendors that provide items for the inmate commissary and video visitation and phone card services. “By state statute, the discretionary funds have to be used for the safety and security of the jail,” he said.
Pelton said the jail had been saving commissions since 2017 to pay for the scanner. “When I first became sheriff, I polled the staff, asking them what we needed to be successful. In the past we used the funds to buy radios for deputies and mattresses for inmates.”
Before the scanner was in place, anyone suspected of carrying contraband had to be transported to the hospital or to the Jefferson County jail to use their scanner. “This is a great way to protect inmates, deputies and the taxpayers from liability,” Pelton said. “I would have loved to have it sooner.”
Probable Cause
If a scan establishes probable cause, Jail Superintendent Capt. Dave Boehm said the deputies must get a search warrant, and the inmate is transported to the hospital to have the contraband removed.
“The scanner goes a long way to develop probable cause,” Boehm said. “Once the inmate knows they are caught, they usually give it up. Contraband doesn’t appear as a big shiny spot. You are basically looking for anomalies. Most people don’t have squares inside their bodies.”
Boehm said people smuggle drugs into the jail for many reasons, but it is mostly for personal use. “I don’t think anybody says ‘I’m going to commit a felony to sell drugs inside the jail’,” Boehm said. “They may trade it for commissary or use it with their friends and family members already in the jail. We see everything across the board, but heroin is the most common.”
Deputies also have found marijuana, methamphetamine and pills in their searches of incoming inmates. Cigarettes are also illegal inside the county jail.
Although attempts to smuggle weapons inside the facility are not as frequent, especially in a body cavity, Boehm said the scanner will catch anything that may have been missed by an arresting officer like pocket knives, or anything that was not declared by the person. Male deputies conduct the scans for male prisoners and female deputies do likewise for female inmates.
Inmates caught with contraband receive a felony charge of delivering a contraband substance into a detention facility.
Safety
Currently, the scanner is located in a secure room at the jail, but plans call for it to be installed in the new jail in a private space in the booking area.
Boehm said the scanner is licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), which issues a permit every two years, and the radiation exposure to inmates is minimal.