A 250-pound male black bear was killed after being struck Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., according to officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The bear was struck on Interstate 44 at mile marker 251 near the Washington exit.
The Missouri Department of Conversation's St. Louis District Supervisor Lt. Tim Tallent said agents believe the bear was struck by a semi truck, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the bear.
This is the second bear this year that has been hit in Franklin County, Tallent said.
In June, another male bear was hit in the Stanton area.