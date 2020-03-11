Former Vice President Joe Biden collected 59 percent of the votes in Franklin County to defeat his closest Democratic rival Bernie Sanders who took 35 percent.
Voter turnout overall was only 20.7 percent for the Presidential Preference Primary Tuesday with 14,748 ballots cast by the 71,182 registered voters in the county.
Of those, 8,177 ballots were selected by Democrat voters and 6,529 for Republicans.
Biden won 4,827 votes to Sanders' 2,861. Of the 22 Democrats on the primary ballot, Michael Bloomberg (131) and Elizabeth Warren (111) were the only other Candidates to even reach triple digits.
Rounding out the top five vote getters in Franklin County was Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard with 64 votes.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump dominated with 6,349 votes. Only 163 votes were cast for other Republicans on the ballot.
Statewide, 972,777 total ballots were cast on Tuesday.
Trump collected 299,458 votes, which was 96.8 percent of the total 309,211 Republican ballots cast statewide.
There were 660,083 Democratic ballots cast Tuesday and Biden collected 396,826 votes, or 60.1 percent.
Sanders was second with 34.5 percent, or 228,244 votes and Bloomberg, had 9,754 votes, equalling only 1.4 percent.
Rounding out the top five were Elizabeth Warren with 8,066 (1.2 percent) and Tulsi Gabbard with 4,838 votes, or .73 percent.