A Berger man was killed when his vehicle was struck by a train late Saturday night in Franklin County.
Miles L. Mclain, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Franklin County Medical Examiner at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, May 10. The crash took place on Route B east of Trail Drive.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, Mclain stopped his 2009 Ford Focus on the tracks just before midnight Saturday, May 9. A Union Pacific train struck Mclain’s car.
The patrol reports the intersection was equipped with lights, crossbar and a bell.