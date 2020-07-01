A Beaufort man has been charged for an alleged attack on his father that occurred Sunday, June 28.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Jacob Theodore Feth, age 34, has been charged with second degree domestic assault.
Pelton said deputies responded for a well-being check at the home in Beaufort because family members had not heard from their 61-year-old relative in a couple days and there was a history of abuse in the home caused by the victim’s adult son who also lived at the residence.
Deputies located the victim who reported he had been assaulted and his home was damaged by Feth the previous day.
The victim said he arrived home in his vehicle when he was approached by Feth, who demanded money and a ride. When he refused the victim said Feth grabbed him by the arm and bent it back against the door frame.
The assault caused apparent injury to his elbow and Feth then damaged the interior of the home while yelling at the victim. Evidence located at the scene was consistent with the report.
Deputies located Feth in his bedroom and arrested him without incident. During questioning, Feth admitted to the accusations. An arrest warrant was issued and bond was set at $50,000.