Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have worked hard to serve their customers and one local bank in New Haven has gone the extra mile.
Peoples Savings Bank in New Haven has taken steps to serve its community by making care packages, according to loan officer Angela Klahn.
The bank has focused its community outreach on the senior citizens in the New Haven community, Klahn explained.
“It is so important to help them and bring them some positivity during this time as they are often forgotten,” she said.
Care Center
The community outreach to seniors began after the bank learned it would not be able to provide a birthday cake for the residents at New Haven Care Center due to the pandemic.
Klahn explained that area businesses rotate months and provide a birthday cake to the nursing home facility.
The bank, according to Klahn, has done this over the last three years.
The bank’s staff decided that it still wanted to do something for the seniors and the workers at the facility to help them cope during this hard time.
Staff at the bank made 79 birthday bags filled with items like candy and fruit snacks for the seniors and the workers.
“By doing the birthday bags, the bank hoped it would brighten the days of people at the facility in some way,” Klahn said.
Senior Living
The employees at Peoples Savings Bank realized that the need for senior outreach was greater than just the one facility and as members of the community they took action.
The bank’s employees decided it also would focus its outreach efforts to two senior housing developments in New Haven.
“We started decorating paper bags and filled them with care items,” Klahn said.
The care packages were filled with shampoo and nonperishable items such as mac ’n cheese, oatmeal and nutrigrain bars.
Klahn and another bank employee dropped off the decorated treat bags at the senior housing developments for them to enjoy.
“This is just one of the ways as a community bank we can help the community,” she said.
Helping Its Own
The bank is planning to expand its efforts in outreach to seniors, according to Klahn.
Seniors who are patrons of the bank will be receiving coloring sheets in the mail as a way to let them know the staff at Peoples Savings Bank miss them.
“As a community bank, we know our customers by name, we love seeing them and the smiles they put on our faces,” Klahn said. “We want them to know we miss them.”