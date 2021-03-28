With just over a week until the April 6, municipal elections, interest has been on the light side.
Of the 880 ballots sent to Franklin County residents with permanent disabilities, only 40 had been returned as of Thursday, County Clerk Tim Baker said. Another 24 people came into the clerk’s office to cast absentee ballots.
Although the clerk’s office has offered curbside voting for people who need it, no one has requested it.
That’s a far cry from the November presidential election, when 10,194 people voted early in the county.
Baker anticipates voter turnout between 18 and 20 percent April 6. But that is based on a total of 54,000 registered voters because five precincts have no elections, so it is not the 74,000 people eligible to vote in November.
“If I put the 74,000 in, my number would be closer to 8 or 9 percent,” he said of the projected turnout.
More than 54,000 votes were cast in November, when turnout reached a record 72.77 percent. But interest so far has been more in line with the record-low turnout June 2020 election, which was moved from April because of the then-new coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, these are the most important elections, and they don’t come out to vote in them,” Baker said.
Among the key races are St. Clair mayor, Pacific city marshal and three council races in Washington.
The clerk’s office formerly sent out reminder cards before elections. But Baker said having a record-high and record-low turnout election in the same year shows there is little the county can do to increase voter interest.
“It truly is a situation where if a voter wants to come out and vote, they’ll vote,” he said.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6. “Anybody in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote,” Baker said.
The clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St. in Union, will be open for absentee voting an additional day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, though it will be closed Good Friday, April 2.
Baker was interviewed at East Central College, where training for 200 election judges in nine classes was taking place. Poll workers will still be using the safety measures put in place in 2020, including enhanced cleaning.
“We take it very seriously,” he said. “Franklin County is very blessed with our judges. We have a very loyal group that wants to make sure everything is done right.”